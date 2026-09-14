MK Stalin mum on insults to women: CPM

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary P Shanmugam on Sunday (September 13) condemned the uncouth remarks made by DMK deputy general secretary A Raja during a protest against Chief Minister Vijay and TVK minister, saying they were strongly objectionable.
He said it was intolerable that some DMK leaders continued to make derogatory remarks against women, while party cadres cheered such comments.
Shanmugam questioned how the DMK president could remain a silent spectator when the minister's mother was allegedly insulted.
“Anyone who makes derogatory remarks against women in public, irrespective of the party they belong to, should be condemned and disciplined by the respective party leadership,” he said.
He added that some DMK functionaries continued to cross the line of decency and expressed hope that the DMK president would uphold the party's duty to maintain discipline, highlighting the party's three ideals: "duty, dignity, and discipline."