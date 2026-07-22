MK Stalin in huddle with party rejig panel ahead of report release

CHENNAI: Returning from his 16-day visit to London, DMK president MK Stalin visited the party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, on Tuesday (July 21) and held detailed discussions with the committee constituted to recommend the party's organisational restructuring.
The committee, comprising 10 senior party functionaries, including former ministers Thangam Thennarasu, Geetha Jeevan, Chakrapani and SS Sivasankar, briefed Stalin on the consultations held so far.
The panel is expected to submit its report in the first week of August.
Sources said the committee has already held consultations with leaders of various party wings and functionaries from across the State.
It is also examining the reports submitted by the district-level consultative committees before finalising its recommendations.
The restructuring exercise is expected to include recommendations on the reorganisation of the party structure, district units, and various party wings, besides measures aimed at strengthening the DMK ahead of the ensuing elections.