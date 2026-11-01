MK Stalin hails sacrifices of border agitation martyrs

Recalling the movement’s rallying cry, “What if we lose Malavan Kundram (Tirupati) We must at least retain Velavan Kundram (Tiruttani),” Stalin said the agitation had ensured that Tiruttani, Hosur, Kanniyakumari and Sengottai remained part of Tamil Nadu.

He paid tribute to several leaders who spearheaded the movement, including Silambu Selvar MP Sivagnanam, Marshal Nesamony, Mangalankizhar, Thanulingam Nadar, Ponnappa Nadar and Abdul Razak. Several participants in the struggles had also laid down their lives, he recalled.

Highlighting the DMK government’s recognition of surviving participants of the struggle, Stalin said 110 people who took part in the border agitation and were imprisoned were honoured in 2021, during his government’s tenure. Each received a cash award of Rs 1 lakh and a memento in recognition of their contribution.