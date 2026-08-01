MK Stalin donates books to Palayamkottai prison

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin on Friday (July 31) said the party's initiative of accepting books instead of shawls and bouquets as gifts has resulted in the donation of around six lakh books to libraries across Tamil Nadu and other parts of the country.
In a statement, Stalin recalled that around six lakh books received as gifts have been distributed to libraries across Tamil Nadu as well as upcountries.
As part of this, another 5,000 books have now been donated to the Palayamkottai Central Prison library and the newly established library at Tambaram," Stalin said.
The donation comes amid the recent arrest of DMK MLA GV Markandeyan in a criminal case.
Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin had recently visited the MLA at the Palayamkottai prison.