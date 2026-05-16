MK Stalin asks DMK review panel to submit honest report on poll debacle

Addressing a consultative meeting with the panel members, Stalin said the committee had been tasked with conducting field studies across all 234 Assembly constituencies to identify the reasons behind the party’s poor performance.

Describing the panel members as representatives of the party headquarters and “his ears” on the ground, the DMK president urged them to function without personal bias and report the views of cadre and functionaries truthfully.

“Your duty is neither to protect anyone nor to target anyone,” Stalin told the committee members.

He directed the panel to conduct consultations strictly in two-member teams and avoid individual meetings during the review exercise.