MK Stalin accuses TVK government of political vendetta against former ministers

“Everyone is pointing out a different problem. We do not know what to believe. It appears that something is happening, and they are admitting it as a fact,” he said.

Responding to a question on the TVK government’s claim that it would complete its five-year term despite criticism that it would not last even six months, Stalin said its stability would become clear with time.

“Wait and watch. As time passes, we will know how it manages to survive,” he said.

On the cases being registered against former ministers and the subsequent arrests, Stalin alleged that the action was entirely politically motivated.

“We are not worried about it. We will face it legally,” he said.