MK Stalin accuses TVK government of political vendetta against former ministers

CHENNAI: DMK president and former Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday (October 30) accused the TVK government of pursuing political vendetta by registering cases against and arresting former ministers. He said his party would face the cases legally and was not worried about the action.
Speaking to reporters at Chennai airport after arriving from Madurai, Stalin dismissed Electricity Minister Viswanathan’s allegation that the previous AIADMK and DMK governments were responsible for the electricity-related problems in the State.
“Just because a cat closes its eyes, does the whole world become dark? That is all he is doing,” Stalin said, criticising the minister’s remarks.
Asked about the minister’s claim that electrical equipment worth Rs 6,000 crore installed in Thoothukudi district had been damaged by seawater, Stalin said different people were citing different reasons, making it difficult to ascertain which version was true.
“Everyone is pointing out a different problem. We do not know what to believe. It appears that something is happening, and they are admitting it as a fact,” he said.
Responding to a question on the TVK government’s claim that it would complete its five-year term despite criticism that it would not last even six months, Stalin said its stability would become clear with time.
“Wait and watch. As time passes, we will know how it manages to survive,” he said.
On the cases being registered against former ministers and the subsequent arrests, Stalin alleged that the action was entirely politically motivated.
“We are not worried about it. We will face it legally,” he said.