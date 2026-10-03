MK Stalin accuses CM Vijay of ignoring concerns of common man

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin on Friday (October 2) questioned Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay over the difficulties faced by people due to the rising prices of essential commodities, asking whether he was aware that people were struggling even to purchase groceries from small shops.
Stalin alleged that the CM was busy with purchasing MLAs instead of addressing the issues faced by the people. During his by-election campaign in Dharapuram, Stalin had visited a grocery shop and enquired about the prices of essential commodities.
In a statement, he said the prices of essential goods had increased considerably over the past four months, placing an additional burden on households across the State.
“With families across Tamil Nadu struggling to manage their household expenses because of the price rise, will people’s stomachs be filled by watching reels,” he asked.
Stalin also compared the economic performance of the previous ‘Dravidian Model’ government with the present administration.
He claimed that the economic growth had continued to rise under the previous government even when the national economy was witnessing a slowdown.
“Now, the situation is the reverse. The State’s SGST revenue is declining,” he said, adding that Tamil Nadu was witnessing a decline in economy, energy, industries, healthcare and dairy development. “The government thinks that pasting Vettri stickers on everything is enough, but people are suffering because of an uncaring government that is failing to address vital issues,” he said.