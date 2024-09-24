Begin typing your search...

    MK Alagiri's son Durai Dayanidhi discharged from hospital

    During his treatment, Chief Minister MK Stalin visited him twice in the hospital to inquire about his health.

    CHENNAI: Durai Dayanidhi, son of former Union Minister MK Alagiri and the nephew of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, has been discharged from CMC Hospital in Vellore.

    Durai Dayanidhi was admitted to CMC Hospital on March 14 of this year. During his treatment, Chief Minister MK Stalin visited him twice in the hospital to inquire about his health.

