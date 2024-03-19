MJK offers support to INDIA bloc

CHENNAI: Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi (MJK) led by former MLA Tamimun Ansari on Tuesday visited DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam and offered its support to the INDIA bloc for the April 19 Parliamentary polls.

A delegation of MJK leaders led by Ansari met Chief Minister M K Stalin at Anna Arivalayam and vowed to work for the victory of the alliance.

Talking to media persons after the meeting, Ansari said that the ensuing election must not be seen merely as any electoral battle but also a war between democracy and fascism.

MJK has decided to support and work for the victory of the INDIA bloc in all 40 constituencies, including Puducherry to protect the plurality, secularism and the democratic values of the country.

That the MJK, which was once an ally of the AIADMK, has dismissed the secular claims of EPS led AIADMK despite it snapping ties with the BJP, and drifted towards the DMK would have upset the principal opposition party which is keen to woo the minority votes.