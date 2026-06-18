My son Mithun will remain a cadre, no plan to offer party post, claims AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami

The clarification comes amid growing discussion within party circles about Mithun's potential role in the AIADMK. The speculation gained traction after deputy general secretary KP Munusamy recently suggested at a party meeting that Mithun should contribute to the organisation and work for its growth.

Munusamy later clarified in an interview with DT Next that he had only advocated a cadre-level role for Mithun and not any form of dynastic succession. He also said he would oppose any attempt to introduce dynasty politics in the party.

Responding to criticism from former minister C Ve Shanmugam over his leadership, Palaniswami defended his position and dismissed the remarks.

"If my leadership was not effective, we would not have achieved electoral victories," he said.