My son Mithun will remain a cadre, no plan to offer party post, claims AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday firmly ruled out any political role for his son, Mithun Palaniswami, saying he would neither enter politics nor hold any position in the party.
Speaking to reporters at the Assembly complex on the opening day of the session, Palaniswami sought to end speculation over Mithun's future within the AIADMK.
"My son Mithun is only a primary member of the AIADMK. He will not hold any party post," he said.
The clarification comes amid growing discussion within party circles about Mithun's potential role in the AIADMK. The speculation gained traction after deputy general secretary KP Munusamy recently suggested at a party meeting that Mithun should contribute to the organisation and work for its growth.
Munusamy later clarified in an interview with DT Next that he had only advocated a cadre-level role for Mithun and not any form of dynastic succession. He also said he would oppose any attempt to introduce dynasty politics in the party.
Responding to criticism from former minister C Ve Shanmugam over his leadership, Palaniswami defended his position and dismissed the remarks.
"If my leadership was not effective, we would not have achieved electoral victories," he said.