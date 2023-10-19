Misuse of power in govt machinery; Annamalai slams DMK govt

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president K Annamalai on Thursday urged the state government to stop forcing government employees to participate in DMK party programs and misuse government machinery for party programs.

Slamming the state Department of Information and Public Relations (TN DIPR) for its recent announcements related to the ruling DMK, Annamalai said, "Announcements about DMK's individual party programs are released through the DIPR of TN government. DMK is running such an illegal regime that there is no difference between party announcements and TN Government announcements. Apart from this, the state government employees of DIPR are forced to participate in DMK party programs."

Pointing out the recent press releases of DIPR that carried the DMK party programs, the saffron party leader urged the DMK government to immediately stop abuse of power in the media and DIPR, and forcing government employees to participate in DMK party programs and improper use of government machinery for party programs.

Annamalai postpones yatra

Following the demise of renowned spiritual guru Bangaru Adigalar, Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader K Annamalai on Thursday announced that the "En Mann En Makkal" (My Land, My People) yatra has been postponed for the next two days.

It was earlier scheduled in Tiruppur North and South assembly constituencies.