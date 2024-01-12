Mist/haze likely to prevail over isolated pockets of TN

CHENNAI: As the conditions are favourable for the northeast monsoon withdrawal in Tamil Nadu, the regional meteorological centre on Friday forecast mist,haze likely to prevail over isolated areas during the early morning hours.

The minimum temperature will further decrease in the coastal districts including Chennai.

The conditions are becoming favourable for cessation of Northeast Monsoon rains over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe and adjoining areas of coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema and South Interior Karnataka around 15th January, 2024.

In addition, a cyclonic circulation lies over Comorin area and adjoining Maldives area between 4.5 km and 5.8 km above mean sea level.

Under its influence, mist / haze likely to prevail over isolated pockets of Tamil Nadu especially coastal districts.

The drop in maximum and minimum temperature during the early morning hours is likely to occur from next week after the withdrawal of the monsoon season, said a senior official of RMC.

Some areas of southern parts of Tamil Nadu is likely to receive light to moderate rain for the next 48 hours.

However, since the northeast monsoon to end around January 15, the rainfall activity will eventually stop and dry weather will prevail across the state from Monday.

The weather department issued forecast for Chennai and suburbs that the sky conditions will be partly cloudy.

The maximum and minimum temperature is likely to record around 30 degree Celsius and 22 degree Celsius in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam weather stations respectively.