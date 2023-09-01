Mistakes, only feat of DMK: Jharkhand Guv

COIMBATORE: Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan said the only achievement of DMK is to set a wrong precedent in governance through its mistakes.

Speaking to reporters, while participating in a religious event in Coimbatore on Thursday, Radhakrishnan said DMK creates a wrong precedent, only to commit further mistakes, with it as an example. “Tamil Nadu would no longer remain a place of peaceful heaven as it has entirely come under the control of tyrannical forces. People are in the grip of fear,” he added.

Taking further potshots at Chief Minister MK Stalin, the Governor said Stalin would definitely pay the price for his mistakes. “The Chief Minister embraced the killers of Rajiv Gandhi. Releasing the seven persons reflects DMK’s identity that they are in support of violence and terrorism. Rather than seeing Rajiv Gandhi as a Congress leader, he should be identified as a national leader and Prime Minister,” he noted.