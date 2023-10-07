Mistaken for thief, drunk man arrested

TIRUVANNAMALAI: A drunk man was thrashed by locals and later arrested by the Vandavasi police on Friday after he wandered into a house under the influence of liquor.

The arrested person, Ramu (33) had entered the house of Renugopal (35) of Sennavaram near Vandavasi on Thursday night. Renugopal, who was asleep at the time woke up hearing noises and found Ramu, who was shirtless at the time, trying to enter the house. Renugopal then informed the locals and they thrashed Ramu, before realising that he was also a local. Soon, the Vandavasi south police reached the spot and upon questioning, Ramu said his name was Kamal Hasan and Rajini. The Kuppam resident’s identity was realised later.

Upon further interrogation, Ramu confessed that he did not know where he was going as he was under the influence of alcohol.