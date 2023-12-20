'#MissingCM' trends on social media targeting TN CM Stalin

CHENNAI: The hashtag ‘MissingCM’ targeting Chief Minister MK Stalin trended on the social media on Tuesday ridiculing him for attending the Opposition INDIA bloc meeting in Delhi rather than visiting the flood-hit districts.

The #MissingCM @mkstalin started by BJP Tamil Nadu @BJP4Tamilnadu trended as the party supporters began to post messages flaying the CM.

The CM had earlier announced that he would visit Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli on December 20 and that Tuesday’s visit was to meet PM Narendra Modi and seek enhanced flood relief.

In another post captioned: “Dear #MissingCM @mkstalin avargale - Shun this drama!” the party said, “Your claim of flying to Delhi only to meet our Honourable PM Modiji for flood assistance falls flat! The truth: it was for an already-scheduled I.N.D.I. Alliance meet in Delhi today.”

Another ‘X’ user Pranav Pratap Singh wrote, “Stalin has clearly come to the #INDIAAlliance meet to discuss ways to manage Flood relief. Relief from the flood of votes towards NDA.”



