Missing woman found dead in well in Karur, kin protest

TIRUCHY: Relatives of a woman, who was found dead in a well in Karur on Saturday, two days after she went missing, staged a protest alleging delay in police action.

The deceased, B Dhanalakshmi (35), working as mobile operator at a PHC, had gone to the Sri Mariamman temple at Venkatapuram on Thursday evening. As she did not return, her husband and relatives went in search of her, but in vain. Subsequently, they lodged a complaint with the Velliyanai police.

Meanwhile on Saturday, residents of Othayur village near Velliyanai found Dhanalakshmi lying dead in an agricultural well and soon, they passed on the information to the Velliyanai police.

The police along with the fire and rescue personnel went to the spot to retrieve the body, but the relatives of Dhanalakshmi blocked the Karur-Dindigul road charging that the police were lethargic.

They claimed that the police would have rescued her alive if they had searched her soon after the complaint was lodged. They also raised doubts on the death and demanded an elaborate investigation with the temple priest.