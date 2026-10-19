Missing Tirupur nurse's body found in decomposed state in Erode

COIMBATORE: The body of a 26-year-old nurse who went missing from Tirupur on October 14 was found in a decomposed state in Erode on Saturday.
The deceased, Rudra, was residing at Pallagoundenpalayam in Tirupur with her husband Ranjith Kumar (27), a construction worker from Ramanathapuram district.
Ranjith Kumar had dropped his wife at a private hospital where she worked as a nurse, on the morning of October 14. When he returned to pick her up in the evening, the hospital authorities informed him that she had already left.
After failing to trace her, he lodged a missing-person complaint with the Uthukuli police. Meanwhile, the Perundurai police recovered her body near Vijayamangalam toll plaza and sent it for a postmortem. The gold jewellery she had been wearing was also missing.
Distressed Ranjith Kumar attempted suicide by hanging himself from a tree in Perundurai. His relatives rescued him and admitted him to a hospital. Five special teams have been formed to investigate the death.
In a separate incident, a 32-year-old daily wage labourer allegedly hacked his wife to death while she was asleep at their rented house in Akkondapalli near Hosur in Krishnagiri on Saturday night, suspecting her fidelity.
The accused, Kumar, a native of Bangarappa Nagar in Bengaluru, was married to Rukmani (28) of Akkondapalli. The couple have an eight-year-old daughter and had been living in the village for the past three months. Kumar worked as a daily wage labourer, while Rukmani was employed at a mattress manufacturing unit.
Kumar frequently quarrelled with his wife over suspicions about her conduct. On Saturday night, he attacked her head with a machete while she was asleep. She sustained severe injuries and died on the spot.
Kumar subsequently surrendered at the Kelamangalam police station. The police sent Rukmani's body for a postmortem. Further investigation is underway.