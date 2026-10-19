Missing Tirupur nurse's body found in decomposed state in Erode

The deceased, Rudra, was residing at Pallagoundenpalayam in Tirupur with her husband Ranjith Kumar (27), a construction worker from Ramanathapuram district.

Ranjith Kumar had dropped his wife at a private hospital where she worked as a nurse, on the morning of October 14. When he returned to pick her up in the evening, the hospital authorities informed him that she had already left.

After failing to trace her, he lodged a missing-person complaint with the Uthukuli police. Meanwhile, the Perundurai police recovered her body near Vijayamangalam toll plaza and sent it for a postmortem. The gold jewellery she had been wearing was also missing.

Distressed Ranjith Kumar attempted suicide by hanging himself from a tree in Perundurai. His relatives rescued him and admitted him to a hospital. Five special teams have been formed to investigate the death.