Missing three year old found dead in a stream near Urapakkam

CHENNAI: A three year old kid who went missing from his house near Urapakkam on Friday evening was found dead in a stream nearby.

The deceased child was identified as V Johan. Police said that he was the youngest child of couple - Vimalraj and Arockiamary. The family lived at Ambedkar Nagar, Mannivakkam near Urapakkam.

On Friday evening, Johan, who was playing near his home went missing after which the family members started looking for him.

Police investigations revealed that the child used to go watch his grandfather fishing at the Adyar stream near their house and the family members went to check there and found the boy unconscious in the water.

He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared as brought dead. Otteri Police registered a case. Police suspect the child to have slipped and fallen into the waterbody.

The child’s body was handed over to the parents on Saturday.