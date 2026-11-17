CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to submit district-wise statistics on missing-person cases registered across Tamil Nadu, including the number of persons traced, cases pending investigation and persons yet to be traced. It also sought details of the technological tools the police use to trace missing persons.
The directions came on a habeas corpus petition by T Bhuvaneshwari, who sought a direction to produce her missing husband, Sankararaj, before the court and to transfer the investigation from the Tirukoilur police in Kallakurichi district to the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CBCID).
She stated that she married Sankararaj in 2017 and that her father-in-law, N Ponnan, and brother-in-law, P Sivaprakasam, subjected her to mental and physical cruelty over dowry demands. Her husband went missing after being summoned to their village by his father and brother, she said. Despite repeated complaints to the Tirukoilur police, no effective steps were taken to trace him. She suspected that the two might have assaulted him or kept him in illegal custody to grab his self-acquired and ancestral properties.
Her counsel told Justice A D Jagadish Chandira and Justice B Karthikeyan that no effective steps had been taken and sought transfer of the probe to the CBCID. The Additional Public Prosecutor said the investigation and search were being pursued earnestly and sought dismissal of the petition.
The court observed that despite several directions in missing-person cases, investigations were not being conducted with the required seriousness. It noted that police in other States were using the latest artificial intelligence applications to trace missing persons, but it was not clear whether the Tamil Nadu police were doing so.
The Deputy Superintendent of Police, Tirukoilur, was directed to file a detailed status report on the steps taken so far to trace Sankararaj. The DGP was directed to furnish consolidated district-wise data indicating: the total number of missing-person cases registered; the number of persons traced and reunited with their families; the number of cases pending investigation; the number of persons untraced; how long such cases have remained pending; and the measures and technological tools adopted to trace missing persons.