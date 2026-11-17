Her counsel told Justice A D Jagadish Chandira and Justice B Karthikeyan that no effective steps had been taken and sought transfer of the probe to the CBCID. The Additional Public Prosecutor said the investigation and search were being pursued earnestly and sought dismissal of the petition.

The court observed that despite several directions in missing-person cases, investigations were not being conducted with the required seriousness. It noted that police in other States were using the latest artificial intelligence applications to trace missing persons, but it was not clear whether the Tamil Nadu police were doing so.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police, Tirukoilur, was directed to file a detailed status report on the steps taken so far to trace Sankararaj. The DGP was directed to furnish consolidated district-wise data indicating: the total number of missing-person cases registered; the number of persons traced and reunited with their families; the number of cases pending investigation; the number of persons untraced; how long such cases have remained pending; and the measures and technological tools adopted to trace missing persons.