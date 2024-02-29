‘Missing MP’ posters in Vellore irk ruling DMK party men

VELLORE: There was a flurry of activity in Vellore district following posters calling upon the public to make known the whereabouts of the ‘missing’ Vellore MP which surfaced recently being torn by ruling party councillors on Wednesday, sources said. The posters were the work of the AIADMK IT wing and though put up in many locations in Vellore district they failed to garner any attention till some AIADMK partymen took to social media to highlight its status, it added. While DMK councillors irked by the posters were seen tearing them up in many locations in Gudiyattam town, in Vellore, police caught some who were putting up the posters and demanded to know from where they got the posters. The poster stickers bluntly said they did not know who printed the posters; only that they were paid to stick them on walls in various locations. With Vellore’s DMK MP DM Kathir Anand having earned a name for not having done anything for the constituency and that he might be the DMK candidate again for the ensuing LS polls, the posters needless to say made the public laugh.

