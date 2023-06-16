‘Missing’ mother returns to Vellore GH with kin to claim body of child

VELLORE: A woman who went missing when her 10-day-old male child became seriously ill and was admitted to the pediatric ICU in the Vellore Government Medical College Hospital on Wednesday returned with relatives to claim the child’s body the same night. Sangeetha (25) wife of Mani a gypsy admitted her child in the hospital a few days ago due to illness. This was informed to Sangeetha who was in the hospital. However, when the child succumbed the same night, hospital authorities were unable to locate Sangeetha to inform her. Hospital officials started searching CCTV footage to locate her whereabouts while the body was placed in the mortuary. Meanwhile Sangeetha returned with her husband and relatives on Wednesday night and when asked the reason for her disappearance she said she had gone to fetch her relatives.The child’s body was then handed to her after which all left the hospital.