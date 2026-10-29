Missing Gingee girl: Mother hopes daughter will return alive as CB-CID probe continues

What is the latest news in the investigation?

The CB-CID has set up a temporary interrogation centre at a school in Alampoondi and has been questioning the girl's family members, relatives and neighbours. The girl's parents, grandmother, sister, relatives and neighbours have been questioned over the past six days.

The police have also questioned a suspect with a criminal record for six hours. However, the interrogation did not yield any information, according to the details available.

As part of the second phase of the investigation, CB-CID teams led by Deputy Superintendents of Police Geetha and Velmurugan visited the school where the girl studied and examined student attendance records. Teachers were questioned about the girl's activities and habits at school.

The team also visited the college of the girl's elder sister in Kilpennathur in Tiruvannamalai district and questioned her friends. Two youths were also questioned on suspicion. While some details are said to have emerged from these inquiries, the investigation is continuing.

The police have also learnt that some of the girl's relatives are in Bengaluru. A team has been sent there to question them directly.