Missing Dindigul man’s body found with throat slit, hands tied

MADURAI: A man, who went missing in Dindigul a few days ago, was found murdered. With almost a bare torso, the body was found with his throat slit, hands tied and multiple cut injuries at a remote place in Thomaiyarpuram, located under the limits of Dindigul Taluk police, on Monday.

On being alerted, police personnel recovered the body. The body was later identified as Balamurugan, who was employed in a private finance company.

He resided at Thendral Nagar in Chinnalapatti. After his work, Balamurugan did not return home on December 6 and based on a complaint from his wife, the Chinnalapatti police filed a ‘man missing’ case.

The murder is said to be linked with money dealing. The police are yet to ascertain the exact cause of death, sources said.

Dindigul Superintendent of Police A Pradeep, when contacted, said three accused have been arrested in connection with the murder and a special team is probing to nab other criminals behind the crime.