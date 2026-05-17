Missing Coimbatore boy feared to be abducted

COIMBATORE: A 13-year-old boy, who had gone missing on Friday, is feared to have been abducted by an unidentified man in Coimbatore. Police said the missing boy, the elder son of Bharathiraja (39) from Irugur Colony, is studying Class 7 at a government school in AG Pudur.
On Friday afternoon, the boy went with his friends to fish in a canal in the Irugur area. Then, an unidentified man approached him, claiming to be a relative, and took him in his two-wheeler. As the boy did not return home, the parents enquired his friends, who recounted the events. Unable to trace the boy despite a long search, Bharathiraja lodged a complaint with the Singanallur police. A case has been registered, and an investigation is under way by examining the CCTV footage from the surrounding areas to trace the boy.