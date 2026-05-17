Missing Coimbatore boy feared to be abducted

On Friday afternoon, the boy went with his friends to fish in a canal in the Irugur area. Then, an unidentified man approached him, claiming to be a relative, and took him in his two-wheeler. As the boy did not return home, the parents enquired his friends, who recounted the events. Unable to trace the boy despite a long search, Bharathiraja lodged a complaint with the Singanallur police. A case has been registered, and an investigation is under way by examining the CCTV footage from the surrounding areas to trace the boy.