Missing ‘brother’ and no phone call fuel buzz over DMK-Congress ties

Unlike in 2025, when Rahul Gandhi had also spoken to Stalin over the phone to convey his greetings, there was no such call this year, sources said. Social media users were quick to point to last year’s message, in which Rahul Gandhi wrote: “Wish a very happy birthday to my brother and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Thiru @mkstalin. We continue to stand together in our commitment to preserve India’s rich diversity, federal structure, and Constitutional values. May you have good health and continued success in serving the people of Tamil Nadu.”

Stalin had then replied: “Thank you, dear brother, for your warm wishes and kind words over the phone.” A similar tone marked their exchanges in 2024 as well, with both leaders addressing each other as “brother.”