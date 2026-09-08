Missing boy found dead near Anaiyur

MADURAI: A boy who went missing on Sunday (September 6) was found dead in a pond near the sewage pumping station at Anaiyur in Madurai on Monday (September 7).
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.
According to police, the boy was reportedly friendly with a girl from another community.
Her father had allegedly warned and reprimanded the boy a few weeks ago to stop communicating with her.
On the day the boy went missing, the man had reportedly spoken to him over the phone, raising suspicion about his possible involvement, said the police source.
Police are investigating the case from various angles to find the real cause of the death.