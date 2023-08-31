Missing baby of Pocso case victim rescued in Bengaluru

MADURAI: A team of police from Madurai district busted a baby selling racket in Bengaluru and arrested five persons including two women.

The missing five-day old boy was rescued in just 24 hours after a complaint lodged with the Peraiyur police, Madurai, sources said on Wednesday. Madurai Superintendent of Police R Shiva Prasad formed a team to crack the case.

Peraiyur Inspector of Police L. Mathanakala, who led the investigation, said the rescued baby belongs to a minor girl aged 16, who gave birth on August 7 in Peraiyur GH.

After the minor girl, a victim of Pocso case registered on August 8, did not attend post-delivery health care at Santhaiyur PHC, Gandhimathi, a village health nurse knew that the girl along with her infant was admitted to GRH, Madurai.

After five days of admission in the GRH, the girl along with her baby remained absconding. Investigations revealed that Mariammal (45), mother of the minor girl, stole the baby and illegally sold it to Tejasri (36), who resided in Bengaluru, for Rs 8.20 lakh. Apart from arresting Mariammal and Tejasri, the Peraiyur police also nabbed Sundaralingam (48), Karthi and Srinivasan. The rescued baby is now in a care home in Madurai after formal procedures.



