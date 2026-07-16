Missing auto driver found dead in farm well in Tiruvallur, probe on

The deceased was identified as Rajarathinam, a resident of Chinnamma Pettai near Tiruvalangadu. According to the police, Rajarathinam was last seen with two of his friends, Nirmalkumar (32) and Thamizhan (31), both residents of the same locality.

The probe revealed that the three of them got together for a drinking session. While Nirmalkumar and Thamizhan returned home, Rajarathinam did not return, after which family members searched for him and filed a missing person complaint.