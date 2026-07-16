Missing auto driver found dead in farm well in Tiruvallur, probe on

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old auto driver who was reported missing was found dead in an agricultural well near Kanagammachathiram in Tiruvallur district on Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Rajarathinam, a resident of Chinnamma Pettai near Tiruvalangadu. According to the police, Rajarathinam was last seen with two of his friends, Nirmalkumar (32) and Thamizhan (31), both residents of the same locality.
The probe revealed that the three of them got together for a drinking session. While Nirmalkumar and Thamizhan returned home, Rajarathinam did not return, after which family members searched for him and filed a missing person complaint.
On Thursday, the police received information that a man's body was floating in a farm well at Muthukondapuram. A police team rushed to the spot, recovered the body and identified it as that of Rajarathinam.
The body was sent to the Tiruvallur Government Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Police have registered a case and are investigating.