Three-year-old girl Nivishna of Manimaran-Saritha couple from Siluppanur near Thoothoor in Ariyalur went missing on Wednesday from the Anganwadi centre. Initially, the parents searched, and later the fire and rescue personnel joined the search. They found the baby in a thorny bush at around 10 pm.

Based on the information, Thoothoor police rushed to the spot, retrieved the body and sent it to Ariyalur Medical College Hospital. The police have registered a case and commenced an investigation.