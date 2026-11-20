TIRUCHY: A three-year-old girl who went missing was found dead in a thorny bush near a pond in Ariyalur in the late hours of Wednesday. The relatives staged a protest, demanding immediate action on Thursday.
Three-year-old girl Nivishna of Manimaran-Saritha couple from Siluppanur near Thoothoor in Ariyalur went missing on Wednesday from the Anganwadi centre. Initially, the parents searched, and later the fire and rescue personnel joined the search. They found the baby in a thorny bush at around 10 pm.
Based on the information, Thoothoor police rushed to the spot, retrieved the body and sent it to Ariyalur Medical College Hospital. The police have registered a case and commenced an investigation.
Meanwhile, on Thursday, the relatives of the baby staged a protest, raising suspicions about the death and refused to accept the body. Later, they blocked the Senthurai Main Road, demanding proper investigation and immediate arrest of the culprit.
Alerted, the Ariyalur Town police rushed to the spot and held talks with the protesting family members. Upon assurance by the police, the protesting family members dispersed from the spot.