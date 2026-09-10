Mismanagement, irregularities cost Tamil Nadu PSUs Rs 3,299 crore: CAG

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India, in its Compliance Audit Report on Commercial Enterprises for the year ended March 31, 2023, noted that 22 public sector undertakings had suffered complete erosion of capital.

The report was tabled in the State Legislative Assembly on September 8. The report primarily covers the accounts of SPSEs for the financial year 2022-23. It also includes observations relating to earlier years that could not be reported previously.

According to the report, the combined net worth of the 22 enterprises was negative at Rs 1,93,132.98 crore against an equity capital of Rs 33,263.46 crore. At the same time, the accumulated losses of 36 government companies had crossed Rs 2.26 lakh crore.