Misinformation given to CWC over TN govt stand on Mekedatu project: Duraimurugan

CHENNAI: Water resources minister Duraimurugan on Wednesday condemned the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) for giving misinformation that Tamil Nadu government has given the nod to take up the Mekedatu issue for discussion. The state government has also flagged the issue against a "fraudulent" act and said facts were twisted in the communication from the CWMA to the Cauvery Water Commission that the TN state has accepted to the Mekedatu project.

The state government opposed the Mekedatu issue at the CWMA meeting held on February 1. However, the subject have been manipulated and the minutes of the meeting communicated to the CWC states that the TN government accepted the project. It is a "fraudulent" act, said the minister while responding to the issue raised by Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami during the Motion of Thanks to the Governor's address.

The Tamil Nadu government came to know about the development a day ago, the minister said, adding, "We wrote a letter (to the CWC) immediately." He admitted that the neighbouring state has been giving trouble to the state over the inter-state water dispute.

Palaniswami said that CWMA has no authority to take up nor discuss the Mekedatu project issue. The role of the Cauvery Water Management Authority and the Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee was to implement the final order of the Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal and the Supreme Court's final verdict.

Recalling the case filed against the Chairman of the CWC on charges of contempt of court, Palaniswami said the case was still pending before the SC and the state government should pursue it. He further said that the government should be more cautious over the Cauvery water issue to safeguard the rights of the people of the state.