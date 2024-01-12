Misinformation being spread to defame government hospitals, says Ma Su

CHENNAI: Health minister Ma Subramanian on Friday, said that false news is being spread to defame government hospitals in the State.

He stated that scripted videos and misinterpreted information is being circulated on the social media platforms and action is being taken against the ones spreading false information.

Talking about the death of a 26 year old pregnant women at the RSRM Hospital in Royapuram, he said that the state health department officials along with the Directorate of Medical Education are looking into the case at the hospital. However, many hospitals are being defamed because of misinformation.

"We have had multiple incidents where fake accusations have been made against the hospitals. There was a video circulated stating that the glucose IV bottle was not suspended on the usual rod but on a mop stick at Kancheepuram Government Hospital, which is false. We have been informed that a person filmed the video of a glucose IV bottle being held by an attendee of a patient while it is being administered at the Government Royapettah Hospital."

He explained that a person had made her stand with the glucose bottle to film the video and circulate it. This is false news and without any form of verification, it was being circulated. We are going to take action against the same, " he said.

Citing another example, he said that a house keeping staff was cleaning a stroke patient but a video of the same was circulated saying that the housekeeping staff is treating patients at Tenkasi Government Hospital. There have been multiple incidents of false news being spread about government hospitals."

He urged the people and media to verify the videos and photos before publishing it. The officials are being asked to verify such issues and it is found that misinformation is being spread against government hospitals.