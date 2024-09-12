Mishandling of cheque: Pvt bank ordered to pay Rs 15 lakh to Thanjavur customer

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur consumer court on Wednesday ordered a private bank to give a compensation of Rs 15 lakh to a customer for mishandling a cheque. R Subramanian (37), a resident of Victoria Colony in Thanjavur, and a wholesale pharma distributor, holds an account in the bank.

On November 1, 2023, Submaranian’s friend Ayyappa gave him a cheque worth Rs 5 lakh and he deposited it for clearance on November 2. However, Ayyappan appealed for stop payment and Subramanian received a message.

On November 18, when Subramanian went to the bank and inquired about the message, the bank officials told him that the cheque was given back to Ayyappan and asked him to come back on November 20.

On that day Ayyappan did not give back the cheque. A frustrated Subramanian approached the Thanjavur Consumer Disputes and Redressal Commission and filed a complaint.

On Wednesday, the president T Sekar who heard the plea, ordered the bank to disburse compensation of Rs 10 lakh including the amount that was to be repaid by Ayyappan and an amount of Rs 10,000 as cost for mishandling the cheque deposited by the petitioner.