Miscreants steal 20 sovereign gold, Rs 1 lakh from Tiruvarur VAO’s house

TIRUCHY: Miscreants decamped with 20 sovereigns of gold and a cash of Rs One lakh from the house of a VAO near Kumbakonam in Thanjavur on Monday. It was learnt that while Muthukumaran (38), a VAO, working in Kudavasan in Tiruvarur left for a temple visit in Manachanallur from his house at Nachiyar Koil near Kumbakonam on Sunday.

When he returned in the late hours on Sunday, Muthukumaran was shocked to see the front gate of his house was tampered with and doors in the house were also damaged. When he went into the room, he found 20 sovereigns and a cash of Rs one lakh missing from the almirah.

Subsequently he passed on the information to the Nachiyar Koil police who rushed to the spot in the early hours of Monday and conducted an investigation.

The police also registered a case and are searching for the miscreants.