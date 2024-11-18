Miscreants snatch gold chain from Hindu Munnani functionary in Tirupur

CHENNAI: Unidentified persons snatched six sovereigns a Hindu Munnani functionary in Tirupur hurling chili powder on his face.

Police said Baskaran, general secretary of Hindu Munnani was on his way to his house at Karthik Nagar in Muthanampalayam in a two-wheeler when miscreants threw chilli powder on his face and escaped snatching his gold chain.

Based on a complaint, the Nallur police registered a case and launched inquiries. Taking exception over the incident, more than 100 party workers led by its state president Kadeshwara C Subramaniam blocked Nallur police station demanding a speedy investigation and arrest of the accused.

Meanwhile, Coimbatore city police arrested Indu Makkal Katchi (IMK) founder Arjun Sampath for staging a demonstration without police permission to condemn the arrest of his son and Indu Makkal Katchi (IMK) youth wing President Omkar Balaji for his remarks on the editor of a Tamil magazine.

Arjun Sampath was among 230 members of his party arrested for protest.