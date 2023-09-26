Miscreants decamp with 40 sovereigns, cash from retired VAO’s house in Lalgudi

TIRUCHY: Miscreants decamp with 40 sovereign jewels from the house of a retired VAO in Tiruchy on Monday wee hours.

It is said, Kumar (73), a retired VAO, residing at Vallalar Nagar near Lalgudi along with his wife while his two sons are living abroad in Chennai. It is said, on Sunday, Kumar and his wife went to Chennai and returned on Monday morning.

When they opened the house, they were shocked to see the almirah was open and the things were scattered on the floor and the back door of the house was broken. When the couple inspected the almirah, they found that 40 sovereign jewels and a cash of Rs 30,000 went missing.

Soon, they informed Samayapuram police who rushed to the spot and conducted an investigation.

The finger print experts also checked for clues. A case has been registered and investigations are in progress.



