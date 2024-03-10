Miscreants attack assistance vehicle of UP pilgrim on padayatra to Rameswaram

MADURAI: Unidentified miscreants damaged the car of the pilgrim on his way to Rameswaram, who came all the way from Uttar Pradesh, at Venthoni junction in Paramakudi of Ramanathapuram district on Saturday.

Miscreants allegedly damaged the vehicle of the pilgrim identified as Shipra Pathak. The pilgrim was on a walking expedition from Ayodhya to Rameswaram under the name “Ramvan Path Gaman” to spread the message on the importance of conservation of forest and river, sources said. Shipra Pathak along with his father and younger brother commenced the expedition with the intent to cover the entire route travelled by Lord Rama to spread the message among the public.

Earlier, she started her journey from Paramakudi at around 6 am, along with her relatives when the car, in which his relatives had brought materials for the long journey, came under attack due to unknown reasons about 630 am. They claimed there was no reason to be found for the attack. Ramanathapuram Deputy Inspector General of Police, M Durai, when contacted, said the investigation team recovered CCTV footage in connection with the incident. Based on a complaint by Shipra (45), the Paramakudi Town Police have filed a case and are investigating.