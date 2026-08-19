Miscreant torches police bikes on station premises in Pudukkottai

TIRUCHY: An unidentified youth torched three motorcycles owned by police men in front of Aranthangi police station in the early hours of Wednesday. The police have retrieved the CCTV footage and are searching for the culprits.
A sudden fire broke out on Wednesday at around 4 am at the Aranthangi Traffic Police station in Pudukkottai, in which the motorcycles parked at the station premises were up in flames. Soon, the police personnel alerted the fire personnel, who rushed to the spot and doused the fire but three bikes were reduced to ashes.
On information, DSP (Aranthangi) Charles rushed to the spot and conducted an inquiry. As there was no CCTV camera in the traffic police station, the footage from the CCTV at the Law and Order police station adjacent to it was retrieved for inquiry.
The police sources said CCTV footage showed that a youth had gained entry into the police station with a can of petrol, poured it leisurely and torched the vehicles before escaping. As the face was not properly visible in the CCTV footage, the police are searching for the culprit based on the attire and way of movement. Further investigations are on.