Tamil Nadu

Miscreant hurls bottle at Dindigul I Leoni's campaign vehicle

The incident occurred on Sunday evening in Keezhaputhur, where Leoni was canvassing votes for the DMK candidate, Inigo S Irudhayaraj. The bottle reportedly struck the steel bar of the campaign vehicle, leaving Leoni unhurt.
TN Textbook Committee chairman I Leoni
TN Textbook Committee chairman I Leoni
Updated on

TIRUCHY: City police have launched a search for a miscreant who allegedly hurled a glass bottle at DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation Chairperson Dindigul I Leoni during an election campaign in Tiruchy East constituency.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening in Keezhaputhur, where Leoni was canvassing votes for the DMK candidate, Inigo S Irudhayaraj. The bottle reportedly struck the steel bar of the campaign vehicle, leaving Leoni unhurt.

Following the incident, Leoni lodged a complaint with the Palakkarai police. A case was registered on Monday, and efforts are underway to identify and nab the culprits using CCTV footage from the area. Police sources said further investigation is in progress.

Tamil Nadu
Dindigul I Leoni
Keezhaputhur

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