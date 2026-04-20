Miscreant hurls bottle at Dindigul I Leoni's campaign vehicle

TIRUCHY: City police have launched a search for a miscreant who allegedly hurled a glass bottle at DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation Chairperson Dindigul I Leoni during an election campaign in Tiruchy East constituency.
The incident occurred on Sunday evening in Keezhaputhur, where Leoni was canvassing votes for the DMK candidate, Inigo S Irudhayaraj. The bottle reportedly struck the steel bar of the campaign vehicle, leaving Leoni unhurt.
Following the incident, Leoni lodged a complaint with the Palakkarai police. A case was registered on Monday, and efforts are underway to identify and nab the culprits using CCTV footage from the area. Police sources said further investigation is in progress.