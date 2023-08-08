Misbranding of handlooms: Weavers hoist black flags

CHENNAI: Handloom weavers protested by hoisting black flags in their houses in Kancheepuram on National Handloom Day and demanded action against those companies that supply power loom sarees by branding them as handloom sarees.

On Monday, following the National Handloom Day, the weavers of Kuruvimalai, Kalaikathur, Murugan Colony, KSP Nagar, Varadarajapuram and Thathi Thoppu in Kancheepuram hoisted black flags atop their houses.

They said that government should ban power looms and take action against the companies that are selling power loom sarees by marketing them as handloom silk sarees.

They also said that the government should cancel bank loans, which they brought under the Prime Minister’s Handloom Scheme. Hundreds of weavers gathered on the streets in their localities and protested against the government to take appropriate action.

Kanchipuram weavers were upset as the wrong branding results in huge differences in the prices. This affects the genuine handloom weavers.