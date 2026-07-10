Misappropriation of funds: 4 village panchayat representatives removed in Kanchipuram

CHENNAI: Kancheepuram District Collector D Sneha has removed four elected representatives, including two women panchayat presidents and two vice-presidents, from office over financial irregularities in the two village panchayats.
Following allegations of financial misappropriation in Venbakkam Panchayat under Walajabad Panchayat Union and Vaippur Panchayat under Kundrathur Panchayat Union, officials from the Rural Development department conducted a detailed audit of records and accounts.
The inquiry confirmed large-scale financial irregularities in the utilisation of panchayat funds in both local bodies.
Then, District Collector Sneha ordered the removal of Venbakkam Panchayat President Sarala and Vice-President Arul, along with Vaippur Panchayat President Sumathi and Vice-President Bharathiraja.
The action was taken under Section 205 (11) of the Tamil Nadu Panchayats Act, 1994. According to the findings, the elected representatives had authorised expenditure in violation of statutory rules and government guidelines governing panchayat finances.
The removal orders have also been published in the Tamil Nadu Government Gazette.
Among those removed, the presidents of Venbakkam and Vaippur and the Vice-President of Vaippur belong to the AIADMK, while the Vice-President of Venbakkam belong to the DMK.
Kancheepuram district has 274 village panchayats across the Kancheepuram, Walajabad, Kundrathur, Uthiramerur and Sriperumbudur panchayat unions.
Development works in these panchayats are carried out using funds allocated by the Central and State governments, with financial transactions authorised by the panchayat president and vice-president.