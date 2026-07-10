Misappropriation of funds: 4 village panchayat representatives removed in Kanchipuram

Following allegations of financial misappropriation in Venbakkam Panchayat under Walajabad Panchayat Union and Vaippur Panchayat under Kundrathur Panchayat Union, officials from the Rural Development department conducted a detailed audit of records and accounts.

The inquiry confirmed large-scale financial irregularities in the utilisation of panchayat funds in both local bodies.

Then, District Collector Sneha ordered the removal of Venbakkam Panchayat President Sarala and Vice-President Arul, along with Vaippur Panchayat President Sumathi and Vice-President Bharathiraja.