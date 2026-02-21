MISA-hardened party won’t bow to framing of ministers, says CM Stalin

Addressing a southern zone meeting of the party’s booth-level agents in Madurai, CM Stalin alleged that the DMK had faced political pressure through central agencies in the past, including during the Emergency. “The agencies are exerting pressure on our Ministers. We are not afraid. We have faced MISA and numerous raids. Whatever games you attempt through the CBI, Income Tax Department or the Enforcement Directorate (ED), we will rise and face them,” he said.

Claiming that political opponents were rattled, CM Stalin said any attempt to target the DMK would invite a strong response from Tamil Nadu. “No political party is as strong as the DMK. What you are seeing now is only a trailer,” he said, amid cheers from party cadres.