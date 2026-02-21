MISA-hardened party won’t bow to framing of ministers, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Saturday said the ruling party would not be intimidated by what he described as “magical trick games” of the BJP-led Union government, in a veiled reference to ED's corruption charges against senior minister KN Nehru.
Addressing a southern zone meeting of the party’s booth-level agents in Madurai, CM Stalin alleged that the DMK had faced political pressure through central agencies in the past, including during the Emergency. “The agencies are exerting pressure on our Ministers. We are not afraid. We have faced MISA and numerous raids. Whatever games you attempt through the CBI, Income Tax Department or the Enforcement Directorate (ED), we will rise and face them,” he said.
Claiming that political opponents were rattled, CM Stalin said any attempt to target the DMK would invite a strong response from Tamil Nadu. “No political party is as strong as the DMK. What you are seeing now is only a trailer,” he said, amid cheers from party cadres.
Expressing confidence ahead of the upcoming Assembly election, the Chief Minister said the DMK would return to power with a thumping majority. He urged party workers to intensify outreach over the next two months, saying sustained engagement with voters would ensure victory.
Referring to the recent disbursal of Rs 5,000 to 1.31 crore women beneficiaries, Stalin said people rushed to banks fearing interference by the Union government. “This reflects the difference in confidence between the Union government and us,” he said.
“Giving to the people is the DMK’s approach. The BJP-led Union government’s approach is to take from the people. Our cadres must take this message to every household,” he said.
Stalin also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed visit to Madurai and urged the public to question the Centre on the delay in Metro Rail projects for Madurai and Coimbatore and the non-publication of the Keezhadi excavation report.