Mirculous escape for excavator operator

VELLORE: The operator of an excavator, who was carrying out the demolition of encroachments in front of the Vellore Collector’s office, had a miraculous escape when debris from a building fell on the vehicle on Thursday. Continuing the encroachment removal exercise for the second day, Highways officials along with police and revenue department teams were overseeing the work.

Satish (35) of Tirumani Agravaram near Katpadi was operating a excavator to demolish a three-storey building. While all surrounding encroachments were removed, one building was situated in a little elevated area. So, Satish moved the excavator to the structure’s left and started the work.

Suddenly the entire building collapsed and most of the debris fell on the excavator. Officials and locals couldn’t know Satish’s fate till the dust settled.Finally, when another excavator was used to clear the debris from the affected equipment, officials heaved a sigh of relief as Satish emerged unscathed. Officials comforted Satish, who was gripped by fear, and gave some first aid care until he became normal.