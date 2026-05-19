Minors hurl petrol bombs at police outpost in Tirunelveli, held

TIRUNELVELI: The police have arrested three juveniles for throwing a petrol bomb at an outpost in Tirunelveli on Tuesday
An outpost under the jurisdiction of Manur police station is located opposite the regulated market on the Tirunelveli–Sankarankovil Road at Ramayanpatti.
Police were conducting vehicle checks late Monday night when three juveniles went near the outpost and suddenly hurled a petrol bomb they were carrying towards the outpost. It hit the outpost wall and exploded. The wall caught fire and turned black.
On receiving information, the police team led by Tirunelveli rural DSP Ragupathi Raja rushed to the outpost and conducted an inquiry.
Police in Tirunelveli city and rural areas were alerted, and a search was launched for those who hurled the petrol bomb.
Meanwhile, three 17-year-old boys surrendered at Thachanallur police station in Tirunelveli on Tuesday, admitting that they had thrown the petrol bomb. They were later handed over to Manur police.
The trio was from Sivaji Nagar in Thachanallur. On Monday night, the three had come on a motorcycle via Ramayanpatti Veppankulam. Sub-Inspector Sajeev and police personnel, who were on patrol, stopped them and asked for their driving licence and motorcycle documents. As they did not have any documents, the police took the motorcycle key and asked them to bring their parents to the police station. Angered by this, they prepared a petrol bomb and hurled it at the outpost, police inquiry revealed.
Manur police registered a case against the three and arrested them. They were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.
District Superintendent of Police Prasanna Kumar stated that it was found that the trio committed the act in anger while under the influence of alcohol.