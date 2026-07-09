Minors among 5 kill man over extramarital affair in Pollachi

The police said Poovarasan (36), a native of Tirupathur and employed at a bakery in Pollachi, had developed an extramarital relationship with the bakery owner's wife. After the relationship came to light, he was sacked from his job.

The police said that on Wednesday night, Poovarasan, accompanied by two friends, visited the bakery in an inebriated state. An argument reportedly broke out between them and the bakery owner's two sons, aged 14 and 13, following which Poovarasan and his friends left the premises.