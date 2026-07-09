Minors among 5 kill man over extramarital affair in Pollachi

COIMBATORE: Five juveniles have been arrested for the murder of a 36-year-old man following an assault linked to an extramarital relationship in Pollachi.
The police said Poovarasan (36), a native of Tirupathur and employed at a bakery in Pollachi, had developed an extramarital relationship with the bakery owner's wife. After the relationship came to light, he was sacked from his job.
The police said that on Wednesday night, Poovarasan, accompanied by two friends, visited the bakery in an inebriated state. An argument reportedly broke out between them and the bakery owner's two sons, aged 14 and 13, following which Poovarasan and his friends left the premises.
The two boys later informed three of their friends about the altercation. The group allegedly traced Poovarasan to the Tiruvalluvar Thidal area, where they intercepted and assaulted him. Poovarasan sustained grievous injuries in the attack and collapsed at the scene. Residents rushed him to the Pollachi Government Hospital, where he was declared dead.
Based on the investigation, the Pollachi Town West police arrested five juveniles, aged between 13 and 18 years, and further investigation is under way.