Minorities are with AIADMK, says Raju

MADURAI: AIADMK MLA Sellur K Raju (Madurai West) on Saturday said the minorities are with the AIADMK and exuded confidence that the party-led combine will achieve a massive victory from all Lok Sabha constituencies in the state and make history.

The ruling DMK is afraid of the current situation because the minorities have come forward to extend their support to the AIADMK. Since the AIADMK aligned with the BJP, which he said was against the minorities, in the previous Lok Sabha election, the AIADMK lost the election from Madurai constituency.

Further criticising BJP state president K Annamalai for commenting on party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, Raju said, only after the LS poll results were declared, Annamalai would be aware of how the people of Tamil Nadu treated the BJP. The results would determine whether Annamalai would remain in politics or not. Annamalai, who’s full of arrogance and pride in being at the helm, is only a budding politician and he is talking with disrespect towards seniors, he added.

Raju then criticised CM Stalin by saying except for Kalaignar library and Jallikattu stadium, the DMK did nothing for Madurai.