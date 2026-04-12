Minor sent to jail without trial at JJ board, High Court sets aside conviction

In the 2022 murder case of Vanniyar Sangam town president Kannan in Mayiladuthurai, a 17-year-old boy and others were arrested.

Instead of being tried before the Juvenile Justice Board, the case against the minor was tried along with other accused above 18 years of age before the Nagapattinam sessions court, which sentenced him to life imprisonment.

Though the Nagapattinam court had ordered that the minor be sent to a juvenile reformation home after sentencing, he was lodged in Cuddalore Central Prison due to the absence of such a facility.