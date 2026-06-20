Minor reshuffle posts new IAS officers to key departments

According to orders issued by Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar, T Prabhushankar, Managing Director of the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC), has been appointed Director of Geology and Mining.

D Mohan, who was serving as Director of Geology and Mining, has been posted as Managing Director of the MTC.

VP Jeyaseelan, Joint Commissioner (Health) of the Greater Chennai Corporation, has been appointed Director of Tourism. He will continue to hold an additional charge as Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC).