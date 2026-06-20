Minor reshuffle posts new IAS officers to key departments

CHENNAI: The State government on Saturday (June 20) effected a minor reshuffle of IAS officers, making changes in key positions across the Tourism, Geology and Mining, Urban Development and Handlooms sectors.
According to orders issued by Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar, T Prabhushankar, Managing Director of the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC), has been appointed Director of Geology and Mining.
D Mohan, who was serving as Director of Geology and Mining, has been posted as Managing Director of the MTC.
VP Jeyaseelan, Joint Commissioner (Health) of the Greater Chennai Corporation, has been appointed Director of Tourism. He will continue to hold an additional charge as Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC).
J Innocent Divya, who has returned from leave, has been posted as Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Handloom Weavers' Cooperative Society (Co-optex).
Kavitha Ramu, Managing Director of Co-optex, has been transferred and appointed Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TUFIDCO).
In another change, Shreya P Singh, Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board, has been posted as Joint Commissioner (Health) of the Greater Chennai Corporation.
P Ramana Saraswathi, Managing Director of Tamil Nadu FibreNet Corporation Limited, has been transferred and posted as Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board.
The reshuffle involves a limited number of officers but affects departments responsible for public transport, tourism, mining, urban infrastructure, and cooperative handloom operations.