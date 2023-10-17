Begin typing your search...

Minor reshuffle of IAS officers in various corporations

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|17 Oct 2023 6:11 PM GMT
 TamilNadu Secretariat 

CHENNAI: The state government has transferred IAS officers posted in various corporations including the posting of S Sheik Abdul Rahaman, Regional Deputy Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation as Avadi Corporation Commissioner.

According to the transfer orders, K Tharpagaraj who is holding the post of the Avadi Corporation Commission is posted as deputy secretary, of the Higher Education Department.

KJ Praveen Kumar, commissioner of Madurai Corporation has been posted as the Chennai Corporation, RDC (Central) while L Madhubalan who is an additional collector, in Cuddalore district, will replace him as the commissioner.

V Sivakrishnamurthy, Tirunelveli Corporation Commissioner is posted as Erode Corporation Commissioner while M Sivaguru Prabakaran, RDC (North), GCC will take charge as Coimbatore commissioner.

IAS officersS Sheik Abdul RahamanAvadi Corporation CommissionerRDCMadurai CorporationTirunelveli Corporation
DTNEXT Bureau

