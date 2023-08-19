Minor reshuffle of IAS officers in TN

CHENNAI: The state government on Saturday transferred 12 IAS officers in a minor reshuffle with Kumar Jayant, additional chief secretary, of the revenue and disaster management department, being made as new labour welfare and skill development secretary.

V Rajaraman, Commissioner of Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection, will replace Kumar Jayant as revenue and disaster management department secretary. Vikram Kapur, additional chief secretary, Planning and Development Department has been appointed as chairman of Tamil Nadu Small Industries Development Corporation (TANSIDCO).

Pooja Kulkarni has been posted as commissioner of Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection. Sigy Thomas has been posted as the Welfare of Differently Abled Persons Department secretary.

While Dr R Anandakumar has been posted as director of Anna Administrative Staff College and Director General of Training.

Archana Patnaik has been posted as Industries Commissioner and Director of Industries. P Sri Venkata Priya has been posted as chairperson of the Teachers Recruitment Board.